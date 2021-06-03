Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.40 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,804,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

