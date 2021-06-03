Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,162,364. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of -47.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84. Skillz has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.