Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report $624.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $631.40 million and the lowest is $618.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,127. REV Group has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.