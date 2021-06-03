Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.17). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $381.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

