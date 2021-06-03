Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 98,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,572. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $344.82 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 114.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 73.6% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 358,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

