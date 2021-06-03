Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $1.30 EPS

Brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

