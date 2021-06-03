Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.38

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 5882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

