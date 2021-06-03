Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $216,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,493,307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $778,999,000 after buying an additional 128,170 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Netflix by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $499.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.