Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,215,594. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.83 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

