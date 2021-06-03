Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0750 on Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $534,290.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.01016618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09349238 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

