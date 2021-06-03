Xponance Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.