Xponance Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $50.48 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

