Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

