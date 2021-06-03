XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $5,029,730.16 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $89.51.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
