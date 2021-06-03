XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $5,029,730.16 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

