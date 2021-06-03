World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cree were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Cree by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,051 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cree by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 298,943 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 165,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Cree stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.27. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

