World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after buying an additional 305,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $131,451,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.24. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

