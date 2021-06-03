World Asset Management Inc Has $457,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $158.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

