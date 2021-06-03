World Asset Management Inc Has $446,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $287.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.18. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

