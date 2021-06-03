World Asset Management Inc Has $438,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

