World Asset Management Inc Has $409,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.