World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of BC opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.