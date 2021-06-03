WisdomTree Investments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,352 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,590% compared to the average daily volume of 435 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,879. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

