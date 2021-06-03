Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.99

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 90.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 65.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 756,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 300,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 38.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.