Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Reaches $38.97 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Wing has a total market cap of $38.97 million and $22.55 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for $23.79 or 0.00061640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00069207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00336685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00232445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.70 or 0.01193544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003625 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,657.35 or 1.00150781 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,763,094 coins and its circulating supply is 1,638,094 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

