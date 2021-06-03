Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

WSM opened at $173.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

