Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.88

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 2069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.