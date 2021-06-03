Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.01. 86,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

