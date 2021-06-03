Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Baxter International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.34. 27,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,284. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

