Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 244,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

