Whitener Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.09 on Thursday, reaching $491.15. The stock had a trading volume of 121,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,996. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $217.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

