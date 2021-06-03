Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.59. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 24,248 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $869.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.