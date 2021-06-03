Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NICE (NICE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NICE (NASDAQ: NICE):

5/27/2021 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

5/26/2021 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $312.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2021 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/5/2021 – NICE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

4/21/2021 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Shares of NICE stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.31. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.76 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

