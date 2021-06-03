Waves Enterprise Market Cap Reaches $22.63 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $866,174.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00304728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.01196506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.16 or 1.00001185 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034103 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

