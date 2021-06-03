Waltonchain Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $67.91 million and $11.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.99 or 0.07254279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00178575 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,806,276 coins and its circulating supply is 77,085,244 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

