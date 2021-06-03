Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 1,896 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 13,644.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

