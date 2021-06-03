Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 1,054 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

