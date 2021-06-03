Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 16,634 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.