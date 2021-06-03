Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $159.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.78. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

