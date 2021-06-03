Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $777,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.46. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.