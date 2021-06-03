Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $832,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

