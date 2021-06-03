Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $577,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29.

