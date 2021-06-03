Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.