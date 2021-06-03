Wagerr Market Capitalization Reaches $11.55 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $7,032.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00644823 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,250,257 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

