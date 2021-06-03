W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.77. 468,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,663. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

