W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.