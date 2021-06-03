W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

