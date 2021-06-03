W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $274,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $598.03. 368,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,814,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $576.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $658.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

