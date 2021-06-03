VouchForMe Trading Up 44.9% This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $303,715.18 and approximately $7,280.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01018920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,657.88 or 0.09400412 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.