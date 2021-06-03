Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €254.67 ($299.61).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €240.45 ($282.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €225.95. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

