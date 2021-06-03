Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Visteon reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $123.61 on Monday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

